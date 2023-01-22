In Bihar Road Horror, Car Drags 70-Year-Old For 8 Km, Crushes Him To Death

The victim died on the spot.

In yet another shocking case of hit-and-drag, this time from Bihar, a car hit an elderly man, dragged him for eight kilometres after he got trapped on the bonnet of the car, suddenly hit the brakes after which the victim fell on the road, and trampled him to death while speeding away.

The incident was reported from National Highway 27 in the East Champaran district of Bihar. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Shankar Chaudhur, a resident of Bangra village under Kotwa police station area of the district.

The cyclist Shankar Chaudhur was reportedly crossing NH 27 near Bangra Chowk, when a speeding car coming from Gopalganj town rammed into the bicycle. Mr Chaudhur was thrown on the bonnet of the car after the collision, after which he caught hold of the wiper and clung to it. He reportedly kept shouting and pleading to stop the car. Bystanders said they also screamed at the driver to stop, and even chased him, but he kept driving at the same high speed. On noticing people following him, he suddenly hit the brakes near Kadam Chowk in Kotwa. Shankar Chaudhur fell down in front of the car, and the car driver ran away, trampling him. The victim died on the spot.

Kotwa police station chief Anuj Kumar said that after getting information about the incident, all the police stations along NH 27 were alerted. Piprakothi police seized the car, but the driver and the occupants of the car all fled. The owner is being traced.

Several such cases have recently been reported from across the country, especially after the horrific death of a 20-year-old woman early on New Year's Day in Delhi.