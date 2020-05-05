70,000 Stranded Migrants Returned Home In 62 Special Trains Amid Lockdown: Centre

13 more trains were run on Tuesday for the stranded migrants (File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed that 62 special trains for migrants have been run by the Indian Railways to carry around 70,000 travellers.

"Indian Railways have run 62 special trains till now for migrant workers carrying about 70,000 travellers. 13 more such trains expected to run today," Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA told reporters at a press conference.

The special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country due to lockdown.

The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks till May 17.

Not more than 50 people are allowed at weddings while not more than 20 can attend funerals, Ms Srivastava said. It is also mandatory to maintain social distancing, she added.

"Everyone has to wear face covers/masks and maintain "do gaz (6 feet) ki doori" in public places; spitting in public places is a punishable offence, use of paan, gutka, alcohol and tobacco in these places is prohibited," Ms Srivastava said.

Workplaces must ensure thermal screening and face masks, sanitizers and handwash in ample quantity, she said.

"Work-shifts and lunch hours should be such that maximum social distancing is ensured. Workplaces and company transport must also ensure distancing," she said.

The MHA also informed that the centre has permitted the evacuation of Indians stranded abroad.

"They will be brought through aeroplanes and Navy ships. SOP has been prepared. MEA and embassies are making a list of stranded people. This facility will be provided on payment basis. For air travel, non-scheduled commercial flights are being arranged. It will begin from May 7 in a phased manner," Ms Srivastava said.

"Passengers will be screened before they are allowed to board flights and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed. After reaching the destination, everyone will have to register on the Aarogya Setu app. All will be medically examined. After examination, they will be sent either to hospitals or institutional quarantine by state governments for 14 days on payment basis. After 14 days, coronavirus testing will be conducted. State governments are being advised to make proper arrangements for them," she said.