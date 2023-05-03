7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dogs In Southwest Delhi, Say Cops

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly bitten by stray dogs while she was playing outside her house in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on April 27, they said.

According to police, the girl was playing on the street outside her house when she was bitten by the dogs.

She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital from where she was discharged after treatment the same day, they said.

Last month, a 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in the same area.

