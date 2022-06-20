7 Terrorists Killed In Separate Encounters With Security Forces In Kashmir

Police said terrorists cannot deter the efforts of the security forces to bring peace in Kashmir. (File)

Seven terrorists were killed during three separate encounters with the security forces in the last 24 hours, the police said today.

Four terrorists, including an arrested terror suspect, were killed during an encounter in Lolab area of Kupwara district, officials said.

Police said they launched a counter-terrorist operation and carried out searches based on disclosures of Showkat Ahmad Sheikh - a resident of Sedow village in Shopian district who was arrested along with another accused for their involvement in an IED blast on June 2.

During the search of a hideout, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the joint search party, after which they retaliated leading to an encounter, a senior official said.

In the ensuing encounter, one more terrorist was killed last evening.

In another encounter in Kulgam, police said two local recruits of Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed, and incrementing material was recovered from the site.

The third encounter took place in Pulwama where a terrorist was killed during an overnight operation at Chatpora village, officials said.

Police said 114 terrorists have been killed since January this year, which is more than the double of terrorists killed during the corresponding period last year.

Among 114 terrorists killed this year, 32 were foreign nationals.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir said counter-terrorist operations, especially against foreign terrorists, will continue across the Valley. He said the terrorists cannot deter the efforts of the security forces to bring peace in Kashmir.

"By targeting innocent civilians including women & kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers, terrorists can't deter our efforts to bring peace in the valley. Our counter-terrorist operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir, especially against foreign terrorists," Mr Kumar said.