Nine soldiers were killed in an accident in Ladakh (Representational)

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and eight jawans were killed after the truck they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a river in Ladakh, the army said.

The accident happened in Kiyari, 150 km from Leh, between 4 pm and 5 pm. A divisional headquarters of the Indian Army is based at Kiyari in eastern Ladakh.

Officials said 10 soldiers were travelling in the truck and there were five vehicles in the convoy.

A rescue operation has been launched.