7 Killed In Truck-Auto Rickshaw Collision In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Seven persons were killed and three others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi.

The injured persons were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road.

"Police personnel and residents of the village rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation," the police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

