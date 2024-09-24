7 Killed In Truck-Auto Rickshaw Collision In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Damoh:
The injured were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road. (Representational)
Seven persons were killed and three others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi.
The injured persons were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road.
"Police personnel and residents of the village rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation," the police officer said.
Further details are awaited.
.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)