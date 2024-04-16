7 Killed After Speeding Auto Hits Crane In Bihar's Patna

An investigation has been initiated into the case, police said.

Seven people were killed and one sustained injuries after an auto collided with a crane in Bihar's Patna on Monday, police said. The accident occurred in Patna's Ramlakhan Path area when an out-of-control auto hit a crane involved in the Patna Metro project.

Among the seven dead, were a woman and a child. While four died on the spot, three others died while being transported to the Patna Central Hospital. One other individual is being treated at the hospital.

CCTV footage of the accident shows a speeding auto hitting the crane before hurtling across the road. Visuals released by the police showed bodies lying in pools of blood on the road.

An investigation has been initiated into the case, police said.

