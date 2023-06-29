7 Killed, 12 Districts Affected As Flood Situation Remains Grim In Assam

Assam Floods: The number of human lives lost stands at 7 till today due to floods.

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding, and brought normal life to a standstill in various parts of Assam, besides claiming the lives of seven people, as confirmed by the daily flood report released by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), Assam on Wednesday.

According to the report, 12 districts have been hit by floods, which includes Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur.

While 20 revenue circles have been affected and 395 villages have been hit by the flood, according to the FRIMS report.

The report also stated that 106 relief camps have been opened in 78 districts or sub-divisions and the total number of animals affected stands at 65,759 in 6 districts of the state.

"While the number of human lives lost stands at 7 till today," the report said while adding that a total of 5 medical teams have been deployed in 5 districts.

The number of embankments breached is 2, each in Biswanath and Sonitpur districts.

Additionally, the reports also mentioned the number of damaged roads in the state, 2 in Baksa and 22 in Barpeta respectively.

Reportedly, more than 82,000 people are affected in these districts even as the flood situation in other parts of the State has marginally improved.

The sources of the State government, earlier, said that the number of people affected by flood this year is much lesser than that of the last year.

"This time, floods are mainly in lower Assam. If everything goes well, maybe in a year or two, we could see minimal floods even in lower Assam", they said.

