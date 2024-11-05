7 Insurgents Arrested In Manipur, Large Quantity Of Weapons Recovered

The security forces also recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from different districts.

The security forces arrested six insurgents from two banned groups and a member of the Meitei armed group Arambai Tenggol in the last 24 hours in Manipur, the police said on Monday.

The security forces also recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from different districts. These include one SLR, one sniper rifle, two bolt-action rifles, one 9 mm pistol, five grenades, and different types of ammunition along with a two-wheeler.

The insurgents were arrested in Thoubal and Bishnupur districts for their involvement in kidnapping and extortion.

A police officer in Imphal said five insurgents of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal.

A grenade, five 'demand letters', five mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and a four-wheeler were seized from them.

In another incident, police arrested an insurgent identified as Nongmaithem Gunamani alias Allu, 32, belonging to PREPAK(PRO) outfit from Kumbi in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur Police also arrested a member of the Arambai Tenggol, identified as Khullem Sanjeep alias Bhim, 30. The AT member was arrested for his involvement in the assault of two Naga men from Senapati district on October 31 in Imphal.

Seeking justice for the two Naga men, three influential Naga organisations on November 2 demanded the Manipur government to take action against the perpetrators.