7 Get Life In Jail For Killing 2 Men That Led To 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots

Over 60 people were killed in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh

Seven people who were found guilty of killing two men in an attack that is said to have triggered riots in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in 2013 have been sentenced to life in prison today. The Muzaffarnagar riots, one of the worst communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh's history, had led to the killings of 66 people and over 50,000 were displaced.

The seven men - Muzammil, Mujassim, Furkan, Nadeem, Janangir, Afzal and Ikbal - were convicted for killing two men in Kawal village and rioting - by a local court in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday.

According to the police complaint, two men of Kawal village were battered to death by five of the seven convicts. The two other accused, Afzal and Iqbal, were summoned by the court later under provisions of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Code when the evidence of their complicity in the killings emerged during the trial, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

More than 6,000 cases had been filed after the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and nearly 1,500 people were arrested. The case, investigated by a Special Investigation Team or SIT, had filed 175 chargesheets.

A probe into the riots had given a clean chit to the then Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh and blamed the local police and officials for misjudging and mishandling the situation.

