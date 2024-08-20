7 Dead, Thousands Affected Due To Flash Floods In Tripura

A total of 183 relief camps have been opened across Tripura

At least seven people have died in flash floods across Tripura after water levels of several rivers rose suddenly due to incessant rainfall for over 48 hours. Thousands of people have been affected by the sudden floods and more rains are predicted across Tripura for the next two days, according to the weather office.

Out of the seven people who have died, one was from Khowai district, one from Gomati district and five from South Tripura district. Two people are reportedly missing from Gomati and Khowai districts. Over 200 rescue teams, including SDRF, NDRF, Civil Defence Volunteers, Fire and Emergency Services and more are deployed to carry out relief and rescue ops.

A total of 183 relief camps have been set up across Tripura to provide shelter to 5,607 affected families. Out of these, 24 relief camps are in West Tripura District, 68 in Gomati District, 30 in South Tripura District, 39 in Khowai District and rest in remaining parts of the state.

Several areas in Tripura have witnessed significantly high level of rainfall since yesterday- Bagafa (375.8mm), Belonia(324.4mm), and Amarpur (307.1mm), resulting in rise of water levels in Howrah, Dhalai, Muhuri and Khowai rivers.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is in Delhi currently, has been taking stock of the situation regularly and will head a review meeting this evening on his return.