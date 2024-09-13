7 Dead As Bengaluru-Bound Bus Collides With Truck In Andhra Pradesh: Cops

According to police, the truck crossed the divider and crashed into the bus (Representational)

Seven people died on Friday after a Bengaluru-bound APSRTC bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh's Palamaneru, said police.

The accident occurred at Mogili Ghat road near Palamaneru mandal in Chittoor district, which also left over 10 people injured.

According to police, the truck crossed the divider and crashed into the bus.

"We have identified seven dead bodies and more than 10 people were injured in the accident," a police official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)