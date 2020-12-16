7 Dead, 25 Injured As Bus Collides With Gas Tanker In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

25 people injured in the accident have been admitted to nearby hospitals, police said (Representational)

Seven people died, while 25 sustained injuries this morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker in UP's Sambhal district amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, they added.

"A UP Roadways bus of Aligarh depot collided head-on with a gas tanker on the Agra-Moradabad road on Wednesday in which seven persons were killed, while 25 others got injured. The number of deaths could go up," Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

He added that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Police said that the bodies are yet to be identified.

Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are on, they added.



