7 Dead As Bus Collides With Truck On Nagpur-Pune Highway

The accident took place in Maharashtra Buldhana district

Seven people were killed and 13 others injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Nagpur-Pune highway this morning.

The accident took place in Maharashtra Buldhana district. The bus was travelling from Pune to Mehekar in Buldhana when it crashed with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital.

Visuals from the spot show the heavily damaged vehicles, suggesting how fast they were travelling at the time of the crash. The truck, it appears, was working with a logistics firm.

Local residents were seen helping out with the rescue work, trying to reach the survivors through the mangled remains of the vehicles.

Visuals from inside the bus showed heavy damage to the seats. The windshield and window panes were broken down to reach the survivors.