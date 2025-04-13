680 Dolphins Spotted Off Gujarat Coast In Latest Census

National Dolphin Day is celebrated across India on April 14, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the ecological importance of dolphins, their conservation, and the protection of their natural habitats.

This year, the spotlight is on the western coast of the country, where Gujarat - home to India's longest coastline - has emerged as a significant hub for dolphin conservation.

With its 1,600 km-long coastline, Gujarat has a rich marine biodiversity. In the latest Dolphin Census conducted by the Gujarat Forest Department, approximately 680 dolphins were recorded across a 4,087 sq. km marine stretch - a promising outcome of sustained conservation efforts, as per government data shared today.

The coastal expanse from Kutch to Bhavnagar has been identified as a thriving habitat for dolphins.

The Marine National Park and Marine Sanctuary located in the southern part of the Gulf of Kutch, between Okha and Navlakhi, recorded the highest dolphin population: 498 dolphins in 1,384 sq. km.

The northern Gulf of Kutch saw 168 dolphins in 1,821 sq. km, while 10 were spotted in Bhavnagar and 4 in Morbi.

Experts highlight that dolphins are top predators in the marine food chain and play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. Their presence is often an indicator of a healthy ocean ecosystem.

Conservationists also credit coastal fishing communities, particularly from Kutch to Bhavnagar, for their growing awareness and cooperation in dolphin protection.

Among the species sighted along Gujarat's coast, the Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin is the most prominent.

Recognised by its distinctive hump and elongated dorsal fin, this dolphin species is known for its acrobatic displays and friendly nature.

Found in shallow waters near estuaries, these dolphins feed primarily on fish, crabs, and shrimp.

India officially declared the dolphin as its National Aquatic Animal in October 2009, with the Ganga Dolphin symbolising the purity of the Ganges River.

Known for their intelligence and playfulness, dolphins continue to capture the imagination of tourists and researchers alike.

