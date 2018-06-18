65-Year-Old Man Arrested In Maharashtra For Raping Minor Kamundas Samarudas Manickpure allegedly raped the 8-year-old girl when she went to a public toilet in Kolsewadi locality.

A 65-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a public toilet in Kolsewadi in Thane district's Kalyan area, police said today.



Police said that Kamundas Samarudas Manickpure raped the 8-year-old girl when she went to a public toilet in Kolsewadi locality in the afternoon yesterday.



A complaint was filed by the victim's family last evening following which the man was arrested late yesterday night, a Kolsewadi police official said.



The man is a resident of Suchak Naka in Kolsewadi, the official informed.



"A case has been registered against the man for rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked," the official said.



He said the man would be produced in court today and added that further investigation into the incident was underway, he added.



