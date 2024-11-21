'65 Plus Stitches, Couldn't Eat...': 17-Year-Old After Undergoing Life-Threatening Surgery At AIIMS Delhi

The post garnered more than 900 upvotes.

A 17-year-old recently took to social media to share his gratitude for being alive after undergoing a life-threatening surgery at AIIIMS Delhi. Taking to Reddit, Harshit Sharma shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed alongside the discharge summary to substantiate his account. According to the documents, the teenager was diagnosed with kyphoscoliosis, a spinal disorder that causes a hunched back. To address this condition, he underwent a "life-threatening" surgery, which was performed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

"I underwent my surgery procedure on 25th October - it was incredibly tough. I was in the ICU for 2 days. Doctors had to transfuse 9 units of blood," the 17-year-old wrote in the post. He revealed that after the procedure, he was unable to eat for 10 days. "I had 65+ stitches and was in such pain that even multiple painkiller injections couldn't help. I couldn't eat for 10 days," he said. The teenager also shared that he suffered a pre-surgery complication due to a hair removal used on his back. "But I am so glad I am alive," he said.

"This post is to thank the people who contributed their hard-earned money for me and to address those who doubted me. I am attaching the discharge summary from AIIMS Delhi," he continued.

Concluding his post, Harshit appealed for financial support, explaining that although he had raised some funds earlier, it was not "even half the money he needed."

"This is me asking for money one last time, as I couldn't raise even half the money needed, and my financial condition is not looking very good due to the numerous expenses even after the surgery," Hashit said.

The 17-year-old shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has garnered more than 900 upvotes. In the comments section, while some users shared names of organisations that fund surgeries, others donated whatever they could to help the teen financially.

"How messed up this system is. Many would prefer dying than to pay these absurd medical bills. We have to do something. We must demand change. Stay strong champ. Your disease lost, you won," wrote one user.

"Donated a small amount Best wishes you are a true fighter man," commented another.

"Wish you well bro and stay strong.. did what I could.. Have a great future ahead," said a third Redditor. "Made a mini contribution, As my financial situation is not so good. You are very brave, I hope you are able to recover safely and achieve your dreams," added another.

According to a Ketto page, Harshit has been battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 (SMA II) and severe scoliosis for the past 17 years. "Our immediate concern is the severe scoliosis that Harshit is suffering from. The scoliosis has progressed to the point where it causes him immense pain, significantly impacting his daily life and hindering his studies. Despite his condition, Harshit remains determined to continue his education and pursue his dreams," the page read.