647 COVID-19 Cases In Last 2 Days Linked To Islamic Sect Meet In Delhi

Coronavirus: The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin had many infected people

Nearly 650 coronavirus cases reported over the last two days are linked to the religious gathering of the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, the government said today.

"647 coronavirus positive cases found in last two days are linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation," a Health Ministry official said. These cases are spread across 14 states.

Thousands of members from India and other countries attended the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, held in March in defiance of warnings over coronavirus.

Many of the members then travelled across India despite guidelines of social distancing to check the spread of the highly contagious virus.