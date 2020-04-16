60-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead In UP, Neighbours Filmed It But No One Helped

In the mobile video taken from the terrace of an adjacent building in a dense neighbourhood in Kasganj, the man is seen pointing a country-made pistol at the woman and threatening her on the street below

60-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead In UP, Neighbours Filmed It But No One Helped

The man is seen sitting on the street after shooting the woman point-blank

Lucknow:

A man shoots a 60-year-old woman at close range, not once, but twice, in a video that has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. Disturbingly, the one-minute video has been filmed by neighbours who did nothing to help the woman as she cried for help, until the second shot killed her.

In the mobile video taken from the terrace of an adjacent building in a dense neighbourhood in Kasganj, the man is seen pointing a country-made pistol at the woman and threatening her on the street below. The woman gets up and tries to run into her house.

But the man suddenly pulls the trigger. She falls on her back and is seen writhing in pain. The neighbours continue to record her last moments. No one tries to stop the shooter as he tries to fix his gun and take another shot.

The accused, Monu, has been arrested. It is not clear why he killed the woman.

Another man who sheltered him after the murder on camera has been arrested too, the police said.

The woman's neighbours who filmed the murder face legal action, the police said.

Comments
KasganjUP shooting
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com