60-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead In UP, Neighbours Filmed It But No One Helped

The man is seen sitting on the street after shooting the woman point-blank

A man shoots a 60-year-old woman at close range, not once, but twice, in a video that has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. Disturbingly, the one-minute video has been filmed by neighbours who did nothing to help the woman as she cried for help, until the second shot killed her.

In the mobile video taken from the terrace of an adjacent building in a dense neighbourhood in Kasganj, the man is seen pointing a country-made pistol at the woman and threatening her on the street below. The woman gets up and tries to run into her house.

But the man suddenly pulls the trigger. She falls on her back and is seen writhing in pain. The neighbours continue to record her last moments. No one tries to stop the shooter as he tries to fix his gun and take another shot.

The accused, Monu, has been arrested. It is not clear why he killed the woman.

Another man who sheltered him after the murder on camera has been arrested too, the police said.

The woman's neighbours who filmed the murder face legal action, the police said.