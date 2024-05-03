60-Year-Old Man Shot Dead By Son Over Jharkhand Housing Scheme: Police

The accused has been on the run since the incident took place, police said (Representational)

A 60-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son in a dispute over Abua Awas in Palamu district, police said on Friday.

Abua Awas is a Jharkhand government-sponsored housing scheme.

The incident happened at Ratnag village within limits of the Naudiha Bazar police station on Thursday night when the man's younger son shot him dead with a country-made pistol, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chattarpur, Naushad Alam, said.

The accused has been on the run since the incident took place, the police officer said. The man was identified as Krishna Singh who was allotted a house under the Abua Awas scheme.

According to the statement given to police by the man's daughter and another son, a dispute happened over Abua Awas between their father and brother on Thursday night after which their father was shot dead by the accused, the officer said.

The man wanted to build the house on the land of his elder son but his younger son did not agree to it, the SDPO added.

