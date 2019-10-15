60-Year-Old Allegedly Beaten To Death In UP

The man's sons were also injured in the attack, the police said (Representational)

An elderly man was killed and his three children were injured after a group of people allegedly attacked them outside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Miranpur town, the police said on Tuesday.

The man's son, in his complaint to the police, alleged that his 60-year-old father was beaten to death by four people who also attacked his brothers.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Officer DS Khushwaha said.

In another incident, the body of a 50-year-old man, who had gone missing on Sunday, was found in a sugarcane field in Naruttampur village.

The man has been identified as Amshid and his body has been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is underway, the police said.

