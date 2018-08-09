Four Cops Suspended For Allegedly Beating 60-Year-Old Man To Death In UP

Two sub-inspectors, a constable and a home guard have been suspended. (Representational)

Four policemen have been suspended for allegedly beating an elderly man to death in Bisauli area of Uttar Pradesh.

Sub-Inspectors Sunil Kumar and Ajit Kumar, constable Suresh and a home guard allegedly beat 60-year-old Mashkur Nabi yesterday when they had gone to his house to arrest his son Akbar on charges of involvement in an illegal money transaction racket, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Verma said.

A case was filed against the four under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Mr Verma said, adding that post-mortem report of the man showed heart attack to be the cause of death. A probe is on in the matter.

