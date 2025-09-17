6-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death Under Wardrobe In Gurugram: Cops

A six-year-old girl was killed after allegedly being crushed under a wardrobe at her home in Sohna, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the child was swinging on the wardrobe door when it fell on her, resulting in her sustaining serious internal injuries. She was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The deceased was identified as Deepasnshi, who lived with her family in Pahar colony. She was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram, where doctors declared her dead.

"We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem while a further probe is underway," said a senior police officer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)