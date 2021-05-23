6 Terrorists Of Rebel Group Killed In Encounter In Assam

Huge quantity of arms and ammunitions were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Security forces gunned down six terrorists of the Dimasa National Liberation Army or DNLA insurgent group in an encounter in Assam on Sunday. The insurgent group is largely active in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong disticts of Assam and parts of neighbouring Nagaland.

The security forces launched the operation in Karbi-Anglong district on Saturday night after getting information on the whereabouts of the insurgents and killed them, a police source said.

"It's a big blow to the DNLA," he added.

In an early morning operation by @assampolice and Assam Rifles, six DNLA terrorists were neutralised in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong district. Large cache of arms & ammunition also recovered.

On May 19, DNLA cadres killed a youth at Dhansiri in Assam-Nagaland border.

Following the incident, security forces had launched a massive counter-insurgency operation against the insurgent group.

"Its a big success for us. We successfully eliminate six DNLA cadres. Our operation against the terrorist outfit will continue," said a police official.