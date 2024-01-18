6 School Students Die As Boat Overturns In Lake Near Vadodara

Vadodara district collector AB Gor said there were 27 children on the boat.

Six school students drowned after a boat carrying 27 students, who were on a picnic, overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara in Gujarat, officials have said.

The students were from New Sunrise School and the visit was organised by the school.

A search operation is underway to trace the remaining students at the Harni lake, where the incident happened, said officials.

"I have just learnt that six children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake," said Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor.

"Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies," he added.

Vadodara district collector AB Gor said there were 27 children on the boat.

"We are trying to trace and rescue others," he said.