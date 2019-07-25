6-Month Old With Heart Condition Dies On Patna To Delhi Flight

The baby was undergoing treatment at AIIMS hospital in Delhi. (Representational)

A six-month-old baby died on board a flight from Patna to Delhi, where she was being taken for treatment of her heart condition, police said on Thursday.

Rachita Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, suffered from congenital heart disease and had a small hole in her heart, said Sanjay Bhatia, senior police officer said.

She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi.

Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple accompanied her. They said they suspected no foul play, the DCP added.

