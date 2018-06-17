6 Killed In Odisha Boat Capsize; 12 Rescued The boat capsized on Saturday evening after it was caught in a thunderstorm, accompanied by strong wind and rains.

Share EMAIL PRINT While bodies of two persons including a minor girl were recovered on Saturday. (Representational photo) Bhubaneswar: At least six persons have been killed after a boat carrying 18 tourists capsized in Odisha's Chilika lake, officials said on Sunday. The boat capsized on Saturday evening after it was caught in a thunderstorm, accompanied by strong wind and rains. Twelve others were rescued and admitted to a hospital.



While bodies of two persons including a minor girl were recovered on Saturday, four more bodies were retrieved on Sunday. The search and rescue operation by the fire personnel and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force or ODRAF team completed with the recovery of the missing bodies on Sunday morning, said an official.



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the tragedy. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased and free medical treatment for all the injured persons.





At least six persons have been killed after a boat carrying 18 tourists capsized in Odisha's Chilika lake, officials said on Sunday. The boat capsized on Saturday evening after it was caught in a thunderstorm, accompanied by strong wind and rains. Twelve others were rescued and admitted to a hospital. While bodies of two persons including a minor girl were recovered on Saturday, four more bodies were retrieved on Sunday. The search and rescue operation by the fire personnel and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force or ODRAF team completed with the recovery of the missing bodies on Sunday morning, said an official.Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the tragedy. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased and free medical treatment for all the injured persons. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter