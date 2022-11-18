6 Injured After Speeding Car Hits Several Vehicles In Gurugram: Cops

The incident took place on Thursday around 9.30 pm. (Representational)

A drunken driver rammed his speeding SUV into several vehicles, injuring six people, near Jharsa village on sector 31 road, police said on Friday.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman Gunjan fell on the road and sustained serious injuries after her scooty was hit by the speeding car, which dragged the two-wheeler for some distance.

Another person named Vishal who was on a bike was also gravely injured after the car rammed into a Maruti Eeco plying ahead of him, resulting in a collision with the two-wheeler, they said.

After the accident, people gathered on the spot and rushed Gunjan and Vishal to a private hospital.

Police said Amit, who was driving the car, and Himanshu, who was sitting alongside him were also hurt.

Before informing the police, the people thrashed the duo for rash driving, they said.

Both the youths have been detained, police said, adding that four others sustained minor injuries.

Police reached the hospital to record the statement of those injured, but the woman was unfit for statement and the man was discharged.

On Friday, Gunjan's brother Hitesh lodged a complaint against the driver at Sadar police station.

"FIR has been registered and the car driver and his friend were let off on bail after they joined the investigation. Further probe is underway," said sub-inspector Chunni Lal, the investigating officer.

