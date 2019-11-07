6 Scientists Named For Infosys Science Prize

Professor G. Mugesh has won the award for chemical synthesis of small molecules (File)

Indian Institute of Science's Professor G Mugesh has been named among the six winners of the Infosys Science Prize 2019 for his seminal work in the chemical synthesis of small molecules and nano-materials for bio-medical applications, the software major said today.

Among the other winners are Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-Bombay) computer science professor Sunita Sarawagi for her research in databases, data mining, machine learning and natural language processing.

IIT-Mandi School of Humanities and Social Sciences' Manu V. Devadevan received the award for his work on South India.

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Chief Scientist Manjula Reddy has won the prize for her research on the structure of bacteria cell walls.

Mathematics professor Siddhartha Mishra at Swiss University ETH Zurich has been named for his contribution to applied mathematics.

John Hopkins' Krieger School of Arts and Sciences anthropology professor Anand Pandian has been awarded for his work on ethics, self-hood and creative process.

The Infosys prize carries a gold medal, citation and a purse of $100,000 which is the equivalent of Rs 71 lakh, the company said in a statement.

