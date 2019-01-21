6 Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Karwar In Karnataka

The search operation for the missing people is underway.

Six people have died in Karnataka after a boat on which they were travelling capsized off the Karwar coast. There were 26 people on the boat when the accident took place. Local fishermen and the Coast Guard have found six bodies till now. Other people are reported missing.

The people had gone to a temple located at a remote island in Karwar district. As they were returning, their boat capsized.

Rupali Nayak, the lawmaker from the district, was on the other boat. She is an eye-witness to the accident. She said she and her team immediately rushed to help the people and pulled two out of the water.

Later, the Navy was called for the rescue operation, which is underway.