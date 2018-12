Nirani Sugars Ltd in Bagalkot is owned by former Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani.

Three people are feared dead and one person injured after a boiler exploded at a distillery in north Karnataka's Bagalkot. Several others were injured. The blast took place shortly after noon.

The explosion took place at Nirani Sugars, owned by former Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani.

Karnataka BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the explosion.

More details are awaited.