6 Dead, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Vehicle Of Devotees Returning From Maha Kumbh In UP

The Maha Kumbh pilgrimage of six people turned tragic after they were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. A trailer truck hit the pickup truck the devotees were travelling by in Ghazipur this afternoon. Six of them - two men, two women and two children - were killed in the accident while ten people sustained injuries.

The devotees were returning home after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh when they met with an accident on Varanasi-Gorakhpur four-lane near Kusumhi Kalan village in Ghazipur district.

Heartbreaking visuals showed devotees lying on the road with their luggage scattered all around them. An ambulance was also seen parked close by.

The injured have been sent to a nearby hospital. Police and administrative officials have rushed to the spot.

The accident comes just days after 30 people were killed in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh. 60 people were injured in the accident on Wednesday when pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy in on 'Mauni Amavasya', one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Mahakumbh 2025 - which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26 - has been seeing an unprecedented influx of devotees. As per the latest figures, more than 20 crore people have taken the sacred dip at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence. The mega event is witnessing people from different languages, lifestyles, and traditions coming together at the Sangam.