6 Arrested In Mule Account Fraud In Assam, Suspected Pak Links Probed

Six people have been arrested by the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) in connection with an alleged financial fraud network that used mule bank accounts to route money from suspected fraudulent transactions. The STF is also investigating possible links between the network and Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

The case came to the STF after Sonitpur Police lodged a complaint, following intelligence inputs from central agencies, including Military Intelligence (MI), Gajraj, Tezpur.

The investigation uncovered suspicious transactions in an SBI account held by Marjina Begum of Guwahati. Between June 22 and August 5, 2026, the account received lakhs of rupees through multiple transactions. The money was allegedly withdrawn shortly after it was deposited, raising suspicion about the account's use in routing funds.

The trail led the STF to two more accused, Mofijul Haque (22) and Himangshu Das (19), both residents of Bamunimaidan. The three were arrested during an STF operation on October 28.

The arrests were followed by further raids in Guwahati. Rakib Hussain (34) was picked up from Ganesh Bagar on October 29, while Iftar Hussain (25) and Arman Azuz Hoque (20) were arrested from Uzanbazar and Ananda Bagar, respectively, on October 30.

During the operations, police seized mobile phones, laptops, other electronic devices, bank passbooks, ATM cards and documents believed to be relevant to the investigation. Guwahati City Police assisted the STF during the raids.

According to the preliminary findings, the suspected network had been operating across different parts of the country for nearly two years, using multiple bank accounts to move money generated through alleged online financial fraud. The amount involved could run into several crores of rupees, although the exact figure is yet to be established.

The STF suspects that the network was being coordinated by a key operator based outside Assam, who allegedly directed other members involved in handling the bank accounts and transactions.

Apart from tracing the money trail and identifying more accounts used by the network, the STF is examining the suspected links with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives and whether any other anti-national elements had a role in the operation.

The investigation is underway, with six arrests made so far.