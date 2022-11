6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Delhi Earthquake: Tremors that lasted for nearly 10 seconds were reported in Delhi-NCR.

Severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday as a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal.

The tremors were felt at 1.58 am.

The National Center for Seismology put the epicenter of the earth quake at 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST," the NCS said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)