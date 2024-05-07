5th Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Arrested From Rajasthan

So far, four others have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Another accused was arrested on Monday for his involvement in the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence last month. The fifth accused, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary, was arrested from Rajasthan.

According to police sources, Chaudhary is not only accused of direct involvement in the firing incident but also stands accused of financing the operation. So far, four others have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anuj Thapan, one of the accused, died while in police custody. Thapan's family has taken legal action by filing a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Contrary to the police's claim that Thapan died by suicide while in detention, his mother, Rita Devi, has alleged foul play, contending that her son was subjected to physical assault and torture while under police custody. The petition, scheduled to be heard by the High Court, seeks a transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Four individuals, including Thapan, Sonu Bishnoi, and alleged shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, have been arrested in connection with the firing incident.

Thapan, accused of procurement and supply of firearms and ammunition used in the shooting, was arrested on April 26 from Punjab alongside Sonu Bishnoi.