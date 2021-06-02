594 Doctors Died Of Covid In Second Wave Of Pandemic: Top Medical Body IMA

Ninety six doctors have died in Bihar in second wave, the top medical body said (File)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) today said 594 doctors have died due to Covid in the ongoing devastating second wave of the pandemic. Delhi has recorded the maximum number of fatalities with 107 deaths in the second sweep of the virus.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Delhi recorded 107 deaths in the second wave, followed by Bihar 96, Uttar Pradesh 67, Rajasthan 43, Jhakhand 39 and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 32 each, according to data compiled at the IMA's COVID-19 registry.

"Last year 748 doctors across India died due to COVID-19, while in the current wave we have lost 594 doctors in a short period," IMA president JA Jayalal said.