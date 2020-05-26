Over 58,000 People Flew On Day 1 Of Flights Resuming: Aviation Minister

The disarray in resuming flights led left hundreds of passengers stranded.

More than 58,000 passengers flew on Monday as India resumed limited domestic air travel after two months because of the coronavirus shutdown, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Airports are abuzz & passengers are back in air.



58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May till midnight.



Operations have started in Andhra Pradesh from today. These numbers are all set to soar higher.@PMOIndia@MoCA_GoIpic.twitter.com/eWB9KeS9W9 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 26, 2020

Airlines' plans to resume air travel were met with chaos and confusion on Monday after some states restricted the number of flights hours before departure, causing last-minute cancellations and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Airlines, including IndiGo , India's biggest carrier, SpiceJet and Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had been preparing to resume operations from Monday with about a third of their capacity amid strict rules.

But new restrictions at major airports, including Mumbai and Chennai, forced airlines to scramble late on Sunday to revise schedules.

The confusion will make it even harder for airlines to recover from the impact of a two-month lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus that has already cost tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue, industry executives, analysts warned.

