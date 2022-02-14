India Bans 54 More Chinese Apps That Threaten Security

Nearly 300 apps have been blocked in India since border tensions with China. (Representational)

India banned 54 Chinese apps that pose threat to the country's security, the ministry of electronics and information technology said today.

"These 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collects sensitive user data. These collected real-time data are being misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country," the ministry said in a statement.

The list of banned apps include - Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Garena Free Fire - Illuminate, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite.

In June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo citing a threat to the nation's sovereignty and security. The apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

Nearly 300 apps have been blocked in India since border tensions with China in May 2020.

The first round of bans was announced in June 2020, days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

