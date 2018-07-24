53 Foreign Rape Cases Registered Since 2014-2016: Minister Hansraj Ahir

Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir gave a reply to a written question in Lok Sabha giving figures of the number of foreign rape cases from 2014-2016

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2018 17:38 IST
Not all were convicted among the people arrested, the union minister said.

New Delhi: 

As many as 53 cases of rape of foreigners were registered in the country between 2014-16, in which 76 people were arrested but just one person was convicted, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said today.

He was replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Ahir said 22 cases of rape of foreigners were registered in 2014 in which 38 people were arrested but none was convicted.

In 2015, a total of 12 cases were registered in which seven people were arrested and one person was convicted.

In 2016, he said, a total 19 cases were registered in which 31 people were arrested but no one was convicted.

