500-Metres Around Gujarat's Somnath, Ambaji Temples To Be ''Veg Zones''

Somnath temple is in Gir-Somnath district, the Ambaji temple is in Banaskantha district.

All India | | Updated: January 26, 2019 05:41 IST
Somnath and Ambaji temples are among the top religious sites for Hindus.


Ahmedabad: 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday declared as "vegetarian zones" a 500-metre area surrounding the famous pilgrimage sites of Somnath temple in Saurashtra and Ambaji temple in north Gujarat.

The announcement was made by Mr Rupani at a gathering in Palanpur, around 145 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

The move means that non-vegetarian food, cannot be sold around the premises of these two temples.

While the Somnath temple is in Gir-Somnath district, the Ambaji temple is in Banaskantha district.

"I hereby declare a 500-metre area surrounding the pilgrimage places -- Somnath and Ambaji -- as vegetarian zones. From now on, there will be a total ban on selling non-vegetarian food in these areas," Mr Rupani told the gathering.

Several religious outfits and the residents of these pilgrimage centres had been demanding such a measure for a long time.

Both the temples are among top religious sites for Hindus, attracting pilgrims from all over the country as well as abroad. 

