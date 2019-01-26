500-Metres Around Gujarat's Somnath, Ambaji Temples To Be ''Veg Zones''

Somnath and Ambaji temples are among the top religious sites for Hindus.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday declared as "vegetarian zones" a 500-metre area surrounding the famous pilgrimage sites of Somnath temple in Saurashtra and Ambaji temple in north Gujarat.

The announcement was made by Mr Rupani at a gathering in Palanpur, around 145 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

The move means that non-vegetarian food, cannot be sold around the premises of these two temples.

While the Somnath temple is in Gir-Somnath district, the Ambaji temple is in Banaskantha district.

"I hereby declare a 500-metre area surrounding the pilgrimage places -- Somnath and Ambaji -- as vegetarian zones. From now on, there will be a total ban on selling non-vegetarian food in these areas," Mr Rupani told the gathering.

Several religious outfits and the residents of these pilgrimage centres had been demanding such a measure for a long time.

Both the temples are among top religious sites for Hindus, attracting pilgrims from all over the country as well as abroad.