50% Of Stranded Tourists In Himachal Evacuated, Says Chief Minister

Sukhwinder Sukhu said that around half of the stranded tourists have been evacuated. (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that around 50 per cent of stranded tourists have been evacuated from the flood-hit regions and added that the government's priority is to safely evacuate tourists.

"Our priority is to safely evacuate tourists and then focus on the restoration of electricity, power and water supply. Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers are also taking care of the situation. We have evacuated around 50 per cent of the stranded tourists. Around Rs 4,000 crores worth of properties have been damaged", Chief Minister Sukhu said.

Earlier today, the CMO informed that 2000 people stranded in the Kasol area have been evacuated so far.

"So far 2000 people stranded in the Kasol area of Kullu district have been evacuated. On the way at one point named Dunkhara, there is a heavy landslide and one poclain and two machines have been deployed round the clock to clear the Kasol-Bhuntar road. A team of the district administration has reached Kasol. More than 2200 vehicles have passed through Kullu from Manali, and food is being distributed to them at Ramshilla Chowk. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is closely monitoring the situation", the CMO statement said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply.

Incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

Due to incessant rainfall in the region, many tourists have been stranded in Manali. Internet services and electricity supply have been disrupted due to the flood in the area.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the flash floods have damaged the national highway and disrupted water and electricity supply.

"The Manali Vidhansabha constituency has suffered significant damage due to flash floods. Houses, land, and gardens have been destroyed, and the national highway is damaged due to flash floods. The link road adjacent to the bridge is also badly damaged. There is no net connectivity, electricity and water. We have made arrangements to provide food to the stranded tourists," Mr Negi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)