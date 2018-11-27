50 Lakh Jobs In 5 Years, BJP Promises Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls: 10 Points

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and union minister Arun Jaitley released the manifesto today.
Jaipur: The BJP-led government in Rajasthan has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in 2013, the party claimed while releasing its manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in the state on December 7. Vasundhara Raje, who is eyeing a second term as the chief minister, said her government prioritised development work and welfare schemes in the last five years and promised the same for the next five. Union ministers Arun Jaitley, who unveiled the manifesto along with the chief minister and senior BJP leaders, said the party's model for the state and centre are interlinked and have a common vision.
Here are 10 key points from the manifesto:
The BJP government in the state has met 630 of the 665 promises made in the 2013 Rajasthan manifesto, Ms Raje said before releasing the manifesto. "That makes it 95 per cent success," she added.
About 50 lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan and every year, 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector, the manifesto said.
Among the chief minister's top poll promises is the "unemployment allowance" for youngsters. "Up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given to educated youths above the age of 21 years under certain terms and conditions," she said.
In the field of education, Rajasthan which was at number 27, has now climbed to the number 2 spot in the country. That is a tremendous feat, she said. A number of colleges and universities have been setup so that students don't have to go to other states for higher education. To encourage girl students not to miss school, the government will provide meals, regular health checkups and laptops. After completing school, they will receive Rs 50,000 in their bank account, Ms Raje announced.
For the safety of women, a strict law on sexual harassment and rape has been passed. "Recently, our government at the centre made rape for minors punishable with capital punishment (hanging)," she said. Financial assistance for women, from birth till old age, is also part of the declaration of the Rajasthan government.
For farmers, insurance, which will have cover for any disability, illness or accident, has been announced, besides setting up of a farm loan waiver commission, Rs 200 crore start-up fund and transparent implementation of minimum support price (MSP).
Farm loans of up to Rs 50,000 for small and medium farmers have already been waived this year; farmers are getting subsidised electricity; and cooperative loans of up to 80,000 crores have been given, the chief minister explained.
Without elaborating on the parameters, Ms Raje said that the state's happiness index will reflect on her governance. The happiness index is a measure where people are asked about how they feel socially, economically and how satisfied they are with delivery of state schemes, safety, law and order situation etc.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reiterated that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been beneficial for states. They get the 50% from state GST, and further 21% from the central GST. The funds that the states receive for central schemes and projects are separate.
Highways, airports, ports and other infrastructure projects have been a priority of our government and people across the country and in Rajasthan have enjoyed the benefits of infrastructure development in the last few years, the union minister said. Electricity has reached every village and soon every home will have a connection. Cooking gas connections have been provided on a large scale, even in the remotest areas, that too at a subsidized rate, so that it is affordable for all.