50 Lakh Jobs In 5 Years, BJP Promises Ahead Of Rajasthan Polls: 10 Points

Jaipur: The BJP-led government in Rajasthan has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in 2013, the party claimed while releasing its manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in the state on December 7. Vasundhara Raje, who is eyeing a second term as the chief minister, said her government prioritised development work and welfare schemes in the last five years and promised the same for the next five. Union ministers Arun Jaitley, who unveiled the manifesto along with the chief minister and senior BJP leaders, said the party's model for the state and centre are interlinked and have a common vision.