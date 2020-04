5 States To Evacuate Students Stranded In Rajasthan's Coaching Hub Kota

The Kota chapter will close, Ashok Gehlot said (File)

After Uttar Pradesh, five more states will send buses to fetch their students stranded in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today.

Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Assam will make arrangements to bring their students back from Kota, Mr Gehlot said.

This, after Rajasthan apprised the Union Home Secretary of the "mental tension" that the students were going through, far from their homes.

"The students are young, between 14 and 22. UP has taken back its students. Madhya Pradesh wants to take back students. Chhattisgarh has agreed, I have spoken to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also. So Kota chapter will close," Mr Gehlot said.

