5 Seniors Beat Class 10 Students For Refusing To Wash Clothes, Suspended

Representational Image

At least five class 12 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Theog in Shimla district have been suspended for 15 days for ragging, officials of the school administration said on Tuesday.

On the night of July 13, the five students beat up some students of class 10 in a hostel after they refused to wash the clothes of their seniors, the officials said, adding the junior students suffered minor injuries.

Later, one of the students narrated the incident to his parent over phone. The victims also alleged that the seniors used to ask for money from them, the school administration said.

Principal of JNV Theog, Sanjita Shaunik said that she reached the hostel and stopped the fight. She said that stern action will be taken against the students and action will also be taken against the warden.

The principal further said that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

