"You are Stinking Potholes" : The Theory Floated By Kerala Governor

Many across the state have condemned Arif Mohammed Khan's comments against those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

'You are Stinking Potholes' : The Theory Floated By Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been widely criticised for his comments.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan broke into a reel of invective at a gathering on Saturday in Kunnoor, provoking criticism and allegations of behavior that disgraces his office. The Governor has proffered his defense, which includes standing by his remarks. Here are some quotes from his speech during which he was booed by attendees for supporting the new citizenship law, besides earlier statements on the subject:

Here are five quotes made by the Kerala Governor on the topic:

  1. "You are potholes filled with dirty water which is stinking. It is for the likes of you that (freedom fighter) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad said that Partition took away the dirt, but left potholes."

  2.  "I want to let these people know  they can't shout me down. I have heard them quietly, and now, they must hear me quietly. Will you threaten me? They are asking me to quote Nathuram Godse. Will they decide who I should quote?

  3.  "Irfan Habib got up from his seat... maybe he wanted to attack me... This was barely 3-4 minutes after I started speaking... The shirt of my ADC (aide-de-camp) was torn. Irfan Habib was stopped from reaching me."

  4. "Mahatma Gandhi said on July 7, 1947 that Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan have a right to come here if they do not want to live there. The government of India is bound to provide them employment, citizenship and a comfortable life."

  5. "Ahmediyas are a persecuted community. They are living in Pakistan and are brave but every European country, especially Britain, is open to taking them in. We didn't make any promise to them. The law is for those to whom we made a promise during Partition."



Comments
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad KhanKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News