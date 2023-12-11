5 Points On Mohan Yadav, New Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

The appointment of the 58-year-old leader is being widely seen as the end of the political road (at least in Madhya Pradesh) for his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The incoming chief minister's political career began with his first election as an MLA in 2013. He was re-elected in the subsequent 2018 elections.

The MLA's third win came in the just concluded Madhya Pradesh polls. Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav.

Mr Yadav's influence within the state's political landscape was cemented when he was appointed a minister in Shivraj Chouhan's 2020 government that was formed soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia pulled a switcheroo, bringing down the Kamal Nath government.