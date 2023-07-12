5 Points On Amogh Lila Das, Monk Who Was Banned By ISKCON

Amogh Lila Das, 43, is a monk, spiritual activist, and motivational speaker, who has been associated with ISKCON for 12 years. He currently serves as the Vice President of the Dwarka chapter of ISKCON.

His real name is Ashish Arora and he was born in a religious Punjabi family in Lucknow. He currently resides in New Delhi.

After acquiring a degree in software engineering in 2004, he started working for a US-based multinational corporation. However, he left the corporate world in 2010 and became a dedicated Hare Krishna Brahmachari (celibate) by joining ISKCON at the age of 29.

He enjoys a huge fan following on social media and his videos about religion and motivation often go viral online.