Meet Nigar Shaji, The Project Director Of India's First Sun Mission: 5 Points

Nigar Shaji, 59, joined ISRO's Satellite Centre, now U R Rao Satellite Centre, in 1987. She went on to make significant contributions to the Indian Remote Sensing, communication, and interplanetary satellite programmes while serving various roles.

The woman scientist hails from the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. Shaji obtained an engineering degree in electronics and communications from Madurai Kamaraj University and did her masters in electronics from BIT Ranchi.

Nigar Shaji has served as the Associate Project Director of Resourcesat-2A, the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite for National Resource Monitoring and Management. At present, she is the Project Director of Aditya-L1 mission.

Shaji has published papers in system engineering, image compression, and space internetworking.