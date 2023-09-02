Meet Nigar Shaji, The Project Director Of India's First Sun Mission: 5 Points

The scientist hails from the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu.
ISRO today successfully launched Aditya-L1, the country's first space-based mission to study the Sun. The team behind the solar mission is being led by project director Nigar Shaji, who has been working at the space agency for 35 years.
Here are 5 facts about Aditya-L1 Project Director Nigar Shaji:
Nigar Shaji, 59, joined ISRO's Satellite Centre, now U R Rao Satellite Centre, in 1987. She went on to make significant contributions to the Indian Remote Sensing, communication, and interplanetary satellite programmes while serving various roles.
The woman scientist hails from the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. Shaji obtained an engineering degree in electronics and communications from Madurai Kamaraj University and did her masters in electronics from BIT Ranchi.
Nigar Shaji has served as the Associate Project Director of Resourcesat-2A, the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite for National Resource Monitoring and Management. At present, she is the Project Director of Aditya-L1 mission.
Shaji has published papers in system engineering, image compression, and space internetworking.
Her brother, S Sheik Saleem, told The New Indian Express that Shaji currently lives in Bengaluru with her daughter and mother. Her husband is working as an engineer in a Gulf country while her son is a scientist in the Netherlands.