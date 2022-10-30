5 Pics Of The New Maze Garden, Forest At Statue Of Unity

Four years after its inauguration, the iconic Statue of Unity is all set to add two more tourist attractions to its sprawling campus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate a maze garden and a forest.
The memorial dedicated to Sardar Patel, the tallest structure of its kind in the world at 182 metres, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 31, 2018. So far, over 8 million people have visited the statue.
The other major tourist destinations surrounding the statue include Tent City, Arogya Van (Herbal Garden), Butterfly Garden, Cactus Garden, Vishwa Van, The Valley of Flowers (Bharat Van), Unity glow garden, Children Nutrition Park, Jungle Safari (state-of-art zoological park) among others.
Spread over three acres, the Maze Garden, the largest such garden in the country, was built in just 8 months..