5 Pics Of Congress's Big Protest In Delhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with several other party leaders, was detained by police outside party headquarters amid a massive protest, hours after he declared that "India was witnessing the death of democracy" at a press conference.
The nationwide protest was held against rising prices, unemployment and the GST price hike on essential items despite the administration issuing prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi.
Led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs also wore black clothes in Parliament in an act of protest.
Ahead of the protest, Rahul Gandhi said, "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."
Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders had planned to take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament.