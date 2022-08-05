5 Pics Of Congress's Big Protest In Delhi

The nationwide protest was held against rising prices, unemployment and the GST price hike on essential items despite the administration issuing prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi.

5 Pics Of Congress's Big Protest In Delhi

Congress MPs also wore black clothes in Parliament in protest.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with several other party leaders, was detained by police outside party headquarters amid a massive protest, hours after he declared that "India was witnessing the death of democracy" at a press conference.

The nationwide protest was held against rising prices, unemployment and the GST price hike on essential items despite the administration issuing prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi.

84nm7a98

Rahul Gandhi, wearing black clothes, along with party MPs marches towards Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs also wore black clothes in Parliament in an act of protest.

  

12trphfo

"Democracy is a memory," read the Congress tweet.

stus9lq8

Congress has been raising questions against price rise and hike in GST.

Ahead of the protest, Rahul Gandhi said, "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."

klme6sko

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took part in the protest and was detained by the police.

19i5erg

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Delhi.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders had planned to take part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament.

.